Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRRWF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of PRRWF traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

