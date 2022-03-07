Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PKIUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of PKIUF stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84. Parkland has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

