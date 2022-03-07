Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s (NASDAQ:KTTA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 14th

Pasithea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. Pasithea Therapeutics had issued 4,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of KTTA opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31. Pasithea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

