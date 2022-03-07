Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Passage Bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

PASG opened at $2.93 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $45,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 84,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 12.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

