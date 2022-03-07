Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $8,439.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

