Patterson Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,192,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,581,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 123,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

