Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.60

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 99 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

