Patterson-UTI Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 39,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,980% compared to the typical volume of 1,923 call options.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.04. 8,769,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $16.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

