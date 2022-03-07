Paul David Wright Sells 6,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$841,500.

TSE:PXT traded up C$1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.73. 517,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.21. Parex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

PXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.14.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

