PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $71,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 85.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,704,000 after buying an additional 654,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL traded down $3.59 on Monday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.