PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director David C. Parke Sells 1,900 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.93. 1,658,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,268. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $1,593,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

