PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will post sales of $693.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $768.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $286.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

