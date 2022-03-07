Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Sells C$56,422.62 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,346.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.75 on Monday, reaching C$46.92. 1,315,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.82 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$34.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

