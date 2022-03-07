PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares valued at $2,326,409. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

