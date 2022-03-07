PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $73,691,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,493,000 after buying an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,555,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $176.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

