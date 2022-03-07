PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Update

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $176.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.98.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after purchasing an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $73,691,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after purchasing an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

