Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €228.25 ($256.46).

RI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($201.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($280.90) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €182.55 ($205.11) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €197.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €197.08. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($120.51) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($153.09).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.