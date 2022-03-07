Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.08

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.08 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 39832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSMMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.82) to GBX 2,897 ($37.96) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.50) to GBX 2,650 ($34.72) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,343.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

