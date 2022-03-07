PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.57), with a volume of 2130461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.53).

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTAL shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) target price on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.60) price target on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

