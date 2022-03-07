Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. 322,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,075,129. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

