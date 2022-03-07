Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,157,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

