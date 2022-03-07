Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.80 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

