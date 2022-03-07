Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,372,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 58,607 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.