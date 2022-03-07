Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.
Shares of DOC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,372,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 58,607 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
