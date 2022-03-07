Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 57,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $105.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.84. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $104.55 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

