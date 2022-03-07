PIN Market Cap Hits $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.64 or 0.06615546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,592.74 or 0.99706167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00047480 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars.

