Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.95

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 1204395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$308.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,766,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,875,230. Insiders have acquired 627,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,243 over the last 90 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.