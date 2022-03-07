Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $948,425.69 and approximately $3,164.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00229709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033595 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,213,854 coins and its circulating supply is 434,953,418 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

