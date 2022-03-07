Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 35,529 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $53,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $244.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.20. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $245.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.64.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.