Piper Sandler Comments on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.75 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 109,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

