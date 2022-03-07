Piper Sandler Cuts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $38.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $25.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.90. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $885,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

