Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sotherly Hotels in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $37.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

