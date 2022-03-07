Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

