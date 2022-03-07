Piper Sandler Weighs in on Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOSS. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $734.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

