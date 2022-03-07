Piper Sandler Weighs in on Vicarious Surgical Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).
In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
