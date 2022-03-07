Piper Sandler Weighs in on Vicarious Surgical Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RBOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

RBOT opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.08.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

In other news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.