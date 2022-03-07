Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $197.52 million and $503,516.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00288630 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00074966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00088539 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,694,742 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.