Piscataqua Savings Bank Acquires 17,568 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,517 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. 3,264,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

