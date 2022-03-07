Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 2,147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,136,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.