Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Head to Head Survey

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $31.21, indicating a potential upside of 28.67%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.94 -$15.01 million ($0.94) -28.43 Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 13.24 $95.72 million $0.81 29.95

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.67% -5.05% -1.39% Essential Properties Realty Trust 41.58% 4.93% 3.09%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.