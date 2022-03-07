pNetwork (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.06 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00103684 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 85,022,331 coins and its circulating supply is 46,221,302 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

