POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.72

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 59217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POET Technologies (POETF)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.