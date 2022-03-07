Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 128,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $117.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.71. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

