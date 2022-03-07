Polker (PKR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Polker coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $569,708.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.64 or 0.06615546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,592.74 or 0.99706167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

