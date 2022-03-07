Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.65

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$31.65 and last traded at C$31.94, with a volume of 9623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBL. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$66.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Saturday, November 13th. cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$868.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.52.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

