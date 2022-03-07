Polyient Games Governance Token Market Cap Tops $820,097.57 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $41.00 or 0.00106851 BTC on exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $820,097.57 and approximately $5,200.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00105119 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

