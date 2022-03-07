PotCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $22.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,479.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.12 or 0.06627168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00263082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.30 or 0.00733621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00069363 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00414078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.87 or 0.00280321 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,417,402 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

