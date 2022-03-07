Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.68. 13,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,921. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

