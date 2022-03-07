Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 82.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 149,677 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 31.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 125.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Power Integrations by 9.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 15.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock worth $3,967,515. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.86.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

