Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.97

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $839.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

