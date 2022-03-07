Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.47

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.
About Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Oil (PMOIY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.