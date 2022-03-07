Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.61

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.61 and last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 420441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

