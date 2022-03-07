Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.61

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.61 and last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 420441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

